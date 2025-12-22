Guwahati: Mridul Ram Kalita & Deepanjan Deb win Pulin Das Memorial Sports Quiz 2025

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Mridul Ram Kalita and Deepanjan Deb duo clinch the eighth edition of the Pulin Das Memorial Open Prize-Money Sports Quiz Competition-2025, organised by the Guwahati Tennis Association (GTA) at the auditorium of NAP Cultural Complex for Performing Arts, Guwahati held on December 21, 2025.

Bikram Deka and Chandan Duorah bagged the first runner-up prize while Rahdeep Barman and Mohixit Goswami won the second runner-up prize respectively. The competition was successfully conducted by noted quiz masters Dipankar Koushik and Dilip Kumar Sharma,

Altogether 20 teams from various parts of the region participated in the first stage of the competition held as preliminary and screening round from where six teams were selected for the final round. The final round was eight-rounds of affairs comprising two audio-visual rounds, three buzzer rounds, two dry rounds round, two clue rounds and two takes your choice rounds and respectively. The audience also won a lot of varied gifts while answering the quiz master’s questions.

In the closing function, Kalyan Kumar Das , President of the Association welcomed the august gathering and distinguished guests.

Mitali Goswami Trochin, Pradip Chaliha, Subodh Malla Barua, Dhiraj Dutta, Dr. Madhuryya Hazarika, Debangshu Ranjan Bora and Anjan Das were felicitated where they also handed over the prizes, The guests in their speech lauded the efforts of the Association for organising such competition and remarked that such type of competitions help in the development of mental faculties and health as well as the competitive spirit of the competitors.

The top three winning teams were presented with a cash award of Rs. 12,000/-, Rs. 8.000/- and Rs. 6,000/- respectively along with trophies. Cash awards of Rs. 2,000 each were also presented to the fourth to sixth position team holders. The competition was sponsored by the Pride-East Entertainment Private Limited and Oil India Limited respectively. Earlier, in the inaugural function, floral tributes were paid to the eminent sports organiser Kriramohiruh Pulin Das by all the gathering present.

The competition was declared open by Kalyan Kumar Das, President of the Guwahati Tennis Association by lighting the traditional lamp.

