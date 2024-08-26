Guwahati Municipal Corporation Allocates Vending Zones in City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a bid to meet the long-standing demand of street vendors who block footpaths, leading to traffic congestion, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has finally allocated specific vending zones for over 6,000 vendors. After days of deliberation, the GMC has identified 81 vending spots across the city, providing relief to both vendors and commuters.

The vending zones have been strategically divided into four zones - Central, East, West, and South - to ensure equal distribution and accessibility. The Central Zone, comprising ward nos. 30, 29, 19, 16, 28, and 18, has been allocated 10 free vending zones, including one dedicated area for food vendors. This zone has the capacity to accommodate 1,878 vendors.

The East Zone, covering ward nos. 58, 50, 56, 52, and 55, has been designated as a free vending zone, with space for 316 vendors. Dispur, which falls under ward nos. 60, 45, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49, 59, 41, 42, and 43, will accommodate 1,868 vendors.

In the West Zone, six free vending zones have been allocated, with capacity for 481 vendors, covering wards 9, 7, 15, 4, 2, and 12. Additionally, mobile food vending zones will operate in Lachit Ghat from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and in TR Phookan Road, Machkhowa, from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The South Zone, comprising ward nos. 17, 31, 32, 33, 34, and 35, will have 10 free vending zones and two mobile food vending zones in Lakshminath Bezbaruah Road and Milan Road.

According to a GMC official, "The decision to provide vending zones took some time, but the corporation is hopeful that this initiative will help normalize the issue of blocked footpaths and traffic congestion in Guwahati. The indigenous vendor associations have been entrusted with managing the vending zones and issuing cards to vendors. The GMC aims to operationalize the vending zones soon."

