Guwahati Municipal Corporation appeals to citizens to support their initiatives

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is constantly striving to make the city of Guwahati clean, green, beautiful and free from artificial floods and as a part of this initiative, they conducted multiple operations to keep the drains of the city clear of garbage.

GMC called on the citizens to join them in their journey to make Guwahati a developed city by not throwing plastic items in the sewers and to feel proud as a city dweller. A GMC official said, “ Citizens must be more aware. I’ve seen people who throw garbage on the road from their cars. Later they say that the department is not working and cleaning the roads. Drains are filled with plastic and other household items. Citizens never maintain dry and waste garbage. Even educated people don’t follow such things. They eat inside their cars and throw away the remains on the road from inside of their moving vehicle.”

Also Read: GMC’s actions fail to protect Guwahati city from artificial flooding (sentinelassam.com)