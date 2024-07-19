Guwahati Municipal Corporation collects Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 months from meat sellers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) continues to take action against the people selling meat by flouting the hygienic norms set for them. Actions are also being taken against those selling meat without the necessary trade licenses and violating the necessary guidelines set by the civic body.

Officials from the urban local body mentioned that the flouting of hygiene norms may lead to health risks for citizens. To avoid such conditions, the veterinary branch of GMC continues to take action against those sellers and levy fines on the defaulters, according to the officials. They have mentioned that during the time period from February to July 2024, a total of seven operations were carried out in different parts of the capital city. A total fine of Rs 2,17,600 has been levied by the civic body during these operations. The officials also mentioned that such operations will continue to be undertaken by the authorities in the future as well.

