Guwahati Municipal Corporation deploys Six Vehicles to Enforce Spot Fines

GMC has imposed spot fines for civic violations, including littering, spitting, illegal dumping, public urination, the use of banned plastic items and damage to public infrastructure.

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has stepped up enforcement of its spot fine rules with six dedicated vehicles deployed across the city, with the distinctive blue-and-white vehicles now drawing attention as they patrol different areas of Guwahati.

Speaking to The Sentinel, a GMC official said six vehicles were introduced shortly after the corporation notified its spot fine rules in July, with one vehicle assigned to each of the GMC's six administrative divisions.

The six divisions cover different wards across Guwahati, with the Executive Officer of each respective division responsible for division-wise supervision. Overall supervision of the spot fine squads is being undertaken by the Additional Commissioner of the GMC.

"Sanitary inspectors, assistant sanitary inspectors and GMC police personnel drive these vehicles as they remain in the field for inspection," the official said.

The spot fine squads have been deployed to ensure compliance with the civic body's notified regulations and to take action against violations in public spaces. The fines cover offences including littering, public spitting, illegal dumping of waste, public urination, use of banned plastic items and damage to civic infrastructure.

Residents have welcomed the increased visibility of enforcement vehicles, while stressing that regular monitoring would be necessary to ensure the rules are followed.

"The vehicles are noticeable, which may make people more careful about throwing waste or spitting in public places. But enforcement should be regular and not limited to a few areas," said a city resident.

Another resident said the initiative could help improve civic discipline if offenders are consistently penalised.

"People often ignore civic rules because they feel there is little enforcement. If the squads remain active across all divisions and fines are imposed uniformly, it could make a difference," the resident said.

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