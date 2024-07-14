Guwahati Municipal Corporation employees express concern over job security

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A large number of contractual employees of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) have expressed displeasure regarding the non-regularization of their posts. They alleged that the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, has failed in both regularizing their jobs as well as revising their pay scales.

Employees pointed out that under Siddhartha Bhattacharya, the previous minister for the department, the posts of 500 mazdoors were regularized as a part of the promise to regularize the posts of the employees who joined before 2021. They added that there has been no progress in this direction since Ashok Singhal took over, and people who have served over 10 years in the organization too face the risk of losing their posts at any time.

They also reiterated their demands for an increment in pay and health benefits from the organization. They also pointed out that their working environment includes multiple hazardous conditions, but their salary remains below the requirements. They added that even though the CM had approved the salary revision in 2023, the department and minister have not taken the appropriate steps in this direction. They added that if their problems are not resolved soon, they will stage an agitation in the coming month.

