Guwahati Municipal Corporation Enhances Road Cleaning and Staff Transportation

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken significant steps to improve the city’s cleanliness and sanitation system. In a recent development, three additional water sprinkler vehicles have been purchased, adding to the existing three, to control dust on Guwahati’s roads. These six vehicles will work towards making the road cleaning system more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Furthermore, two Ashok Leyland buses have been acquired for the daily transportation of GMC’s cleaning staff. This initiative aims to save time and money while ensuring the staff reaches their designated areas promptly.

The newly purchased vehicles were inaugurated by Guwahati mayor, Mrigen Sharania, on Friday. This move is expected to enhance the overall cleanliness and sanitation system in Guwahati, contributing to a healthier environment.

With the increased fleet of water sprinkler vehicles, GMC aims to reduce dust pollution and keep the city’s roads clean. The buses, on the other hand, will facilitate seamless transportation for the cleaning staff, enabling them to perform their duties more efficiently.

