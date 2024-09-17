Guwahati Municipal Corporation initiates construction of eight bye-lanes and one guard wall

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has recently decided to construct eight by-lanes in various wards, and one guard wall.

According to GMC officials, the construction projects includes the Purbanchal Naba Road in Ward No. 51, estimated to cost Rs. 19.16 lakh, Hari Mandir Road Lichu Bagan in Ward No. 51, estimated to cost Rs. 18.86 lakh, construction of Naba Nagar Gaurdwall Ward No. 51 estimated to cost 11.93 lakhs, Trinayan Path, estimated to cost Rs. 19.5 lakh, Langa Mara Road, estimated to cost Rs. 17.9 lakh, repairing of the covered drain area of Nijarapara Road, estimated to cost Rs. 7.45 lakh, construction of Janaki Nagar Namghar Guard wall, estimated to cost Rs. 2.80 lakh, construction of a staircase at Uzzal Nagar, estimated to cost Rs. 3.11 lakh, BC Das lane at A.T Road Ward No. 15, estimated to cost Rs. 51.68 lakh.

GMC officials informed that the tender notice has been initiated and the tendering process is expected to be completed by mid-October. The work will be allocated in November, and the construction is expected to be completed within three months.

