Guwahati Municipality Corporation holds meeting to finalize 2024-25 projects

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipality Corporation (GMC) held a meeting on Friday regarding the projects to be undertaken by the urban local body in the 2024–25 financial year.

Talking to The Sentinel, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania said, “This meeting was pending because of the recent elections. But we have now come up with an action plan for the development of Guwahati, and the work has been divided among the departments concerned.”

He mentioned that under the new action plan for the city, each ward will be getting a high mast light. Mentioning the success of the toilet project in the city, he said that each ward will now be getting 2-3 toilet complexes, especially near temples and clubs. Similar projects will also be undertaken near the government schools with female students for their benefit.

He added that an auditorium has already been set up in each of the wards, and now two smaller auditoriums will be constructed in each ward. An additional fund of Rs 20 lakh has been allocated for the improvement of roads in each ward. He said that 81 vending zones have been decided, and GMC has asked the town vending zone committee to declare some areas as no vending zones. He also said that the funding from the National Clean Air Programme will be utilised to procure seven smaller sucker systems with the ability to enter the smaller bylanes along with the smaller vehicles needed by GMC.

