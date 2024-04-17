Guwahati Municipality Corporation initiates fogging to control mosquito menace in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After a long delay and much suffering for the Guwahatians, the Guwahati Municipality Corporation (GMC) has finally resumed its fogging operations. Several localities of the city have been suffering from the mosquito menace for quite some time now, but no considerable action has been taken in this regard by the authorities.

A large number of under-construction projects, including several renovated drains, led to water logging in several parts of the city, which in turn led to increased mosquito infestations across the city. Officials mentioned that 19 hotspots have been identified by GMC. They have been divided into five areas to ensure faster action across the city. Meanwhile, GMC continues to conduct desiltation of the drains and waterways across the city in a bid to prevent urban flooding.

Also read: Assam: Haflong Municipal Board Asks People to Take Precautions Against Mosquitos (sentinelassam.com)