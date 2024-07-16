Guwahati Municipality Corporation penalty for dumping of construction materials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipality Corporation has imposed a penalty for the stocking of construction material on the roadside. The incident took place at Sreenagar Bye-Lane 6 under Division 3. GMC had announced multiple times in the past that actions would be taken against such unauthorized dumping and stocking of construction materials to maintain cleanliness, ensure public safety, and prevent obstructions on city roads.

