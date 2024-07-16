Guwahati

Guwahati Municipality Corporation penalty for dumping of construction materials

The Guwahati Municipality Corporation has imposed a penalty for the stocking of construction material on the roadside.
Guwahati Municipality Corporation penalty for dumping of construction materials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipality Corporation has imposed a penalty for the stocking of construction material on the roadside. The incident took place at Sreenagar Bye-Lane 6 under Division 3. GMC had announced multiple times in the past that actions would be taken against such unauthorized dumping and stocking of construction materials to maintain cleanliness, ensure public safety, and prevent obstructions on city roads.

 Also Read: GMC’s actions fail to protect Guwahati city from artificial flooding (sentinelassam.com)

Also Watch:

GMC
construction materials

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com