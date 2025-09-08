Guwahati: Nakul Das to Receive Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Award 2025–26

GUWAHATI: The Rotary Club of Guwahati (RCG), the oldest Rotary Club in the North-East, is set to confer the prestigious Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Award 2025–26 on renowned folk artiste Nakul Das, celebrated for his mastery of traditional Boat Race Songs from Barpeta.

The award ceremony will take place on September 8, at 6:00 pm at the NEZCC Auditorium, Guwahati. The event is being organized in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and supported by Gunjan, an amateur artists’ forum, and Brahmaputra Mandolins, a group of distinguished instrumentalists.

Das, whose work has kept alive the centuries-old tradition of Boat Race Songs—a heritage spanning more than 500 years—will also perform some of his most acclaimed compositions during the evening.

The cultural programme promises a rich blend of performances: students of Assam down town University will present the traditional Bhor Taal dance using bell-metal cymbals; members of the Rotary Club of Guwahati will perform a chorus of “Axom Amaar Rupohi”; and Gunjan, along with Brahmaputra Mandolins, will pay tribute to Bhupen Hazarika through soulful renditions of his immortal songs. The evening of music, dance, and cultural homage will conclude at 9:30 PM, celebrating Assam’s vibrant traditions while honouring the timeless legacy of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, stated a press release.

