Guwahati: NCBC chairperson hears parties for inclusion in COBC list

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), held a public hearing on Thursday at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati to examine proposals for granting Central OBC status to several indigenous communities of Assam.

During the session, the Commission reviewed documents, objections, and counter-objections related to the proposed inclusion of the Bishnupriya Manipuri, Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, and Tea Tribes communities in the Central OBC list. It also assessed submissions concerning the socio-cultural standing of the Sonowal, Moria, Maimal community of Barak Valley, Turung community, and the Tai-Turung community. The socio-cultural status of the Moran and Motok communities was examined separately.

Ahir stressed the significance of the issues raised and assured that the Commission would take swift decisions. He noted that nearly 17 lakh people could benefit if the proposal moved forward, and added that discussions with the Assam Government would be held soon to advance the process.

Around 600 participants attended the hearing, which also saw the presence of NCBC members Kaushal Kishore Meena and Mita Rajivlochan, along with Assam Backward Classes Commission Chairperson Arun-Chandra Sharma.

