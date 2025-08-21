Guwahati: New academic building of Government College of Art & Crafts inaugurated in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: “Art and culture play a crucial role in the progress of any society,” said Assam’s Minister for Cultural Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises, Bimal Bora, while inaugurating the newly-constructed academic and library buildings of the Government College of Art & Crafts at Basistha on Wednesday.

Tracing the college’s legacy, the minister recalled that it was established on August 15, 1947 by Jibeswar Baruah as the Guwahati Art School and later upgraded to a full-fledged college. He said the new infrastructure fulfilled a long-pending need of this 79-year-old premier institution of Assam.

Bora further announced that an amount of Rs 1 crore will soon be released for the overall development of the college. He directed officials to coordinate with the Public Works Department (PWD) for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The minister also emphasized that students would now benefit from better facilities, ranging from library resources to modern equipment and an art gallery.

During his visit, Bora interacted with students, viewed their art exhibition, and inspected the works of the Sculpture Department.

The inaugural function was attended by alumni, faculty members, and present students. Principal Dr. Navajit Deka delivered the welcome address, while Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department, Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarty, highlighted Assam’s rich legacy of fine arts and stressed that the state is home to many devoted practitioners of art and culture.

