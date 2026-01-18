Guwahati: New Art Players observes Silpi Divas in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Members of New Art Players (NAP) observed Silpi Divas in Guwahati by paying tribute to Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala at a cultural programme held at the organization’s auditorium on Saturday. The event honoured the life and creative legacy of the iconic artiste, with his daughter Gyanashree Agarwala Pathak attending as the chief guest.

NAP members and artistes lit earthen lamps and offered floral tributes before the portrait of Rupkonwar. The programme also included a condolence resolution and a moment of silence in memory of eminent vocalist Samar Hazarika and senior journalist Pradeep Baruah.

NAP president Ajay Kumar Dutta delivered the welcome address, while advisor Dr Indira Borthakur felicitated the chief guest. In her address, Gyanashree Agarwala Pathak recalled her father’s contributions and acknowledged NAP’s role in popularising Jyoti Sangeet.

The programme featured a musical presentation titled “Rupkunwar Jyoti Prasador Shilpi Xotta”, written by late Dr Madhurima Baruah and directed by Anupam Choudhury, which received warm appreciation from the audience.

