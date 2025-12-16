Guwahati: New ASTC headquarters inaugurated at Rupnagar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) inaugurated its newly built headquarters at Rupnagar in Guwahati on Monday, marking a major institutional shift after more than four decades. The facility was formally opened by Transport Minister Charan Boro, who described the development as a significant step in strengthening the corporation’s functioning.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said the corporation’s operations had stabilized in recent years and noted that ASTC had been contributing meaningfully to the growth of the transport sector under the present State leadership. He stated that relocating the headquarters from Paltan Bazar to a permanent office at Rupnagar was expected to revitalize the organization. He also said the government planned to further modernize transport infrastructure, including the construction of an inter-State bus terminal on the 20 bighas of land acquired by ASTC at Jalukbari.

ASTC Chairman Pallab Lochan Das said the new headquarters reflected the corporation’s drive towards transformation. He said the move was made possible through a memorandum of understanding with the Northeast Frontier Railway, which enabled ASTC to establish the Rupnagar office and acquire additional land at Jalukbari.

The programme began with a welcome address by ASTC Managing Director Chinmoy Prakash Phukan and was attended by ASTC Vice-Chairman Pranab Jyoti Lahkar, along with other dignitaries.

