Guwahati: New terminal at LGBIA becomes operational

GUWAHATI: The new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) began commercial operations this evening, raising annual passenger capacity to 13.1 million and reinforcing Guwahati’s position as the principal aviation gateway to India’s strategic Northeastern region and South and Southeast Asia. The transition followed a phased, operations-led activation, with live trials conducted across check-in, baggage handling, security and aircraft turnaround before full deployment. The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, 2025.

The commencement of operations was attended by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mr Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL). The event was marked by the issuance of a ceremonial boarding pass to the first departing passenger and the arrival of an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai at the new facility. A traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and cultural performances were held in the arrivals forecourt, with participation from artisan communities, tea garden workers, frontline staff and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, underscoring the region’s cultural identity alongside infrastructure expansion.

The Chief Minister said, “I express my gratitude, and we are thankful to Mr Gautam Adani for keeping his commitment of investing Rs 50,000 crore made during Advantage Assam 2.0 last year. I believe the operationalisation of this new terminal will boost Assam’s tourism. It will be a gamechanger for Assam. The culture of Assam has been respected during the construction of this new airport terminal, and as Assamese, we are proud of it.”

Mr Jeet Adani said the expansion reflects the region’s evolving demand and long-term growth trajectory. “Today is more than a commercial milestone. It is a proud moment for the people of Assam and the Northeast. This achievement belongs to the countless hands and hearts that turned vision into reality. It resonates with the Prime Minister’s vision for future-ready infrastructure and with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s mission to position Assam as the economic engine of the Northeast.” This was stated in a press release.

ALSO READ: LGBIA-Jalukbari elevated corridor,two consultancy firms to prepare DPR