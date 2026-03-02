Guwahati: NFR expands rail coach restaurant initiative across the zone

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has continued to expand its innovative Rail Coach Restaurant initiative, with 14 themed restaurants now operational at key locations across the zone.

These restaurants have been serving passengers and visitors at stations including Katihar, Jogbani, Raiganj, Darjeeling, Malda Court, New Cooch Behar, Raja Bhat Khawa, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri Road, New Mal, Guwahati, Uzanbazar, Kokrajhar and New Tinsukia. Railway officials stated that the increasing popularity of the concept reflected NFR’s commitment to enhancing passenger amenities through creative and sustainable measures.

Further strengthening the initiative, NFR awarded a five-year contract for operating a Rail Coach Restaurant at Raiganj Railway Station under Katihar Division. The facility will be developed from a refurbished railway coach, combining railway heritage with modern hospitality standards, and will cater to passengers as well as local residents and visitors.

The Rail Coach Restaurant project forms part of NFR’s broader plan to utilize decommissioned coaches in an innovative manner while generating non-fare revenue. Officials said the initiative would improve passenger facilities, create employment opportunities and contribute to local economic growth, reaffirming the zone’s focus on sustainability and passenger-centric development, stated a press release.

