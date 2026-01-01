Guwahati: NIA court convicts key accused in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror plot

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati convicted and sentenced a key accused in a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror conspiracy case linked to Assam, marking a significant development in the fight against terrorism in the region.

The court found Md Kamruj Zaman, also known as Dr Hurairah and Kamaruddin, guilty of conspiring to establish a module of the banned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit in Assam during 2017–18. He was awarded multiple sentences, including life imprisonment under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In addition, the court sentenced him to five years’ simple imprisonment under Section 18B of the Act read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, and another five years under Section 38 of the Act. All sentences were ordered to run concurrently. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in each count, with an additional three months’ imprisonment in case of default.

The case, registered as RC 08/2018/NIA-GUW, related to a conspiracy uncovered in Jamunamukh area of the Hojai district. Investigators established that Zaman had planned to create a terror module of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in the state with the objective of spreading fear and carrying out terrorist activities.

According to the NIA, Zaman had recruited several individuals, including Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam and Omar Faruk, to further the conspiracy. The agency had filed a charge sheet against five accused in March 2019. During the trial, Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam and Omar Faruk were convicted after pleading guilty, while the fifth accused, Jaynal Uddin, died due to illness before the proceedings concluded.

Also Read: NIA conducts searches in MP, Rajasthan in Hizb-ut-Tahrir terror