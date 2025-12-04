Guwahati: NIDFF announces third edition on December 13



STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The third edition of the Northeast International Documentary & Film Festival (NIDFF) was announced on Tuesday for December 13, 2025 at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati. Organized earlier in Dibrugarh by RedCardinal Motion Pictures, the festival expanded this year through collaboration with Akhara Ghar Cine Society as a tribute to the Zubeen Garg. The organizers said the festival aimed to connect global filmmakers and promote regional cinema, particularly from Northeast India. A total of 162 films were submitted from fifteen countries, of which forty were shortlisted for the final round. Entries included regional films in Assamese, Khasi, Oriya, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Rajasthani, Gujarati and Punjabi.

The schedule will begin with the “Bhupen Zubeen Quiz”, followed by screenings of eleven short films and documentaries and a series of panel discussions. Awards will be presented across multiple categories, including Best Short Film, Best Feature Film and Best Director.

Festival Director (Honorary) Saurav Dutta and Executive Director Mridupawan Bora said the event aimed to connect local talent with global cinema and celebrate storytelling rooted in heritage and social themes. The festival will be held on December 13 in Guwahati.

