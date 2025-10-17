Guwahati: Nine child labourers rescued in joint operation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a coordinated effort to curb child labour, the District Child Labour Task Force (DCLTF), with active support from the Dispur Police Station, conducted a planned rescue operation on Wednesday, resulting in the rescue of nine male children engaged in child labour from various commercial establishments under the Dispur Police Station jurisdiction.

According to officials, seven children were rescued from the Hengrabari area and two from Rukminigaon, where they were found working in garages, restaurants, and sweet shops. The drive was initiated following credible information received through the Child Helpline (1098) and verified during field inspections by DCLTF members.

The rescue team included representatives from ACRD, CFG, and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA). Following the operation, an FIR was lodged by an official of the Labour Department against the employers involved at the Dispur Police Station.

Post-rescue, the children underwent preliminary medical examinations at Dispur Police Station and were subsequently placed under the custody of the DCLTF. With approval from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), they were shifted to an Open Shelter Home for temporary accommodation. The children are scheduled to be produced before the CWC on October 16, 2025, in accordance with the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, after which appropriate rehabilitation and reintegration measures will be initiated.

Officials further informed that the DCLTF has planned three additional rescue drives across the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district in the coming days to intensify efforts toward the eradication of child labour and exploitation. The drives will also focus on raising public awareness about protecting children’s rights and ensuring their overall well-being.

