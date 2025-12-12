Guwahati: None of 5 missing persons in Brahmaputra fished out

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Five men who were swept away by powerful currents of the Brahmaputra remain untraceable, despite extensive search operations continuing through Thursday. The missing persons have been identified as Sagar Gautam from Gurgaon, Upesh Kumar and Pratap from Biswanath Chariali, Abhijit from Uzan Bazar, and Raunak from Bongaigaon. Personnel of the NDRF and SDRF, equipped with rubber boats and deep divers, were deployed throughout the day to locate them.

The group had visited Bhakti Kutir, the Krishna temple in Kharghuli, as part of a trip involving individuals aged between 40 and 45. According to reports, nine members of the party entered the river for a dip. Three strong swimmers crossed over to a nearby sandbank and cautioned the others against going deeper due to the strong currents.

However, the remaining individuals ignored the warning and ventured into the water. Within moments, six of them were dragged away by the swift flow of the river. One managed to struggle back to safety, but the other five were swept downstream and have not been found since.

Rescue teams continued operations late into the day, though no trace of the missing men has been discovered so far.

