Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services suspended today due to PM’s visit

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department has announced the suspension of ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati from Saturday, December 20, until 12 noon on Sunday, December 21, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled two-day visit to Assam.

According to officials, the suspension is necessitated by security and logistical arrangements linked to the Prime Minister’s visit and the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, which is scheduled to be held over the Brahmaputra River.

An official of the IWT Department confirmed that ferry operations connecting the three main ghats between Guwahati and North Guwahati will remain completely halted during the specified period. “All ferry services on this stretch will remain suspended as part of security protocols and preparations for the high-profile event,” the official said.

Another department official said that while detailed instructions related to the programme are yet to be formally communicated, the IWT team is already actively engaged in preparatory work. “Prime Minister Modi will be in Assam on December 20 and 21. Since a major programme is scheduled in our operational area, the department will be fully involved in arrangements. Ferry services will remain suspended on December 20 and will resume only after 12 noon on December 21,” the official added.

Commuters have been advised to make alternative travel arrangements during the suspension period.

