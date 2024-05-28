Guwahati: Nrittya Nirantar 2.0 organised at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakhetra

Guwahati: Taal, a Guwahati-based institution of Sattriya Dance, and over the past two decades, this dance institution was initiated by renowned and popular dance artiste and Ustad Bismillah Khan Awardee from Sangeet Natak Akademi, Seujpriya Barthakur Goswami who has showcased traditional dance forms and nurtured many talented dancers, gardening pride for the state amidst national and international dance festivals. The vision and execution of Seujpriya Barthakur, along with the members of Taal, have brought forth a unique event in the form of Nritya Nirantara, presented at the Madhavadeva International Auditorium, Srimanta Shankardev Kalakhetra on May 20.

The second edition of Nritya Nirantara, organized under the supervision of Seujpriya Barthakur and anchored by Monmoromi Mahanta, began with the auspicious presence of eminent figures in the field including Sangeet Natak Akademi Ratna and Padmashree Nrityacharya Jatin Goswami, Padmashree Ghanakanta Bora Borbayan, renowned actress Chetana Das, and Arup Bordoloi, director of Northeastern Regional Centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi, along with project Director Sattriya Kendra Pratibha Sharma, and President of Taal Jagat Ranjan Goswami.

The event commenced with a duet performance by eminent danseuses, Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Anita Sharma and Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar Awardee Seujpriya Borthakur. They were accompanied on the instruments by renowned Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Gunakar Dev Goswami in Khol, Jyotishman Moran and Rajashree Kalita in vocal, Prassanna Barua in flute, and Antara Goswami in taal. This was followed by the performances of several students from Taal.

The light direction for the event was done by Tapan Kumar Baruah. It concluded with a vote of thanks from the Director of Taal, Seujpriya Borthakur, expressing gratitude for the blessings and support from all. She also announced the continuation of Nrittya Nirantara as an annual event of Taal and initiated an award dedicated to the memory of her late mother, Alinpriya Barthakur.

