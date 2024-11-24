Guwahati: NSG holds counter-hijack mock drill on Brahmaputra cruise

GUWAHATI: The National Security Guard (NSG), India’s elite counter-terror and counter-hijack force, successfully conducted a joint counter-terrorism mock drill on a river cruise vessel on the Brahmaputra River at Pandu Port, Guwahati. The exercise, held on November 22, 2024, aimed to assess rapid response capabilities, refine intervention strategies, and bolster coordination between the NSG and multiple state agencies.

The mock drill simulated a complex hostage scenario involving potential terrorists and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on board a cruise vessel. The exercise focused on ensuring seamless inter-agency cooperation to tackle hostage crises on river cruises. The NSG’s primary objective was to neutralize the threat with precision and expertise, maintaining its status as a world-class counter-terrorism force. The drill was conducted in collaboration with the State Police and Administration, Assam Commando Battalion, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Inland Water Transport, Fire Department, and Assam Bengal Navigation. The exercise underscored the importance of unified and efficient approaches to neutralizing threats on inland water transport. Through rigorous training, the NSG has honed its capabilities to address potential crises with unmatched precision and expertise, maintaining its commitment to security in diverse operational environments, stated a press release.

