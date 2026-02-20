Guwahati: NSS Unit of Dispur College observed World Day of Social Justice

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Dispur College observed World Day of Social Justice 2026 at the N.P.B. Conference Hall on Thursday, focusing on the role of education and law in promoting equity and inclusivity.

Dr. Jayanta Kumar Sarmah, Director of Non-Formal and Adult Education, Government of Assam, attended as Chief Guest, while Principal Dr. Navajyoti Borah chaired the programme. Ms Sneha Bagaria, Assistant Professor of Jnanadabhiram Barooah Law College, delivered a lecture on law, inclusivity and social justice. Speakers highlighted the importance of constitutional values, non-formal education and legal frameworks in ensuring equitable development.

The event, attended by over 130 NSS volunteers and students, included an award ceremony recognizing winners of various competitions, including the Sardar Patel@150 District-Level Inter-Institutional Essay Competition. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms Serlin Engjaipi.

