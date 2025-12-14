Guwahati: One of five missing in Brahmaputra fished out

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The body of one of the five men, who had been swept away by the strong currents of the Brahmaputra, was recovered. The search continued for the remaining four missing persons. The recovered body is that of Raunak Sadhak, a resident of Bongaigaon.

Officials said rescue teams intensified efforts along the river after the recovery, but no trace of the other victims was found. The other missing men were identified as Sagar Gautam from Gurgaon, Upesh Kumar and Pratap from Biswanath Chariali, and Abhijit from Uzan Bazar.

The incident occurred when a group of nine people, aged between 40 and 45, visited Bhakti Kutir, the Krishna temple in the Kharghuli area, as part of an outing.

