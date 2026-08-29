Guwahati Online Cab Services to Remain Suspended From September 1

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Online cab services across Guwahati are likely to remain suspended from September 1 as app-based cab drivers and various drivers’ organisations have announced a halt to services over rising fuel prices and inadequate earnings.

The announcement was made during a press conference organised by the Guwahati Online Cab Driver Community and drivers’ organisations. The drivers alleged that despite repeated increases in petrol and diesel prices, fares and their earnings had not been revised proportionately. They said the cab companies had been informed about their concerns on several occasions, but no effective measures had been taken to address their grievances.

The driver organisations have demanded that Ola, Uber and Rapido revise their fare structures in view of the increasing operational costs.

They have also demanded that the fare charged per kilometre and per minute be fixed in accordance with government rules. According to the organisations, the revised fare structure should ensure adequate compensation for drivers while taking into account rising fuel prices and other operating expenses.

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