Guwahati: Organizations hold protests in support of demands at Chachal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the first day of the ongoing 15th Assam Assembly session, several organizations staged protests at Chachal for their long-pending demands. Teachers of the Sodou Asom Kormorot Betanbonchito Nimno Prathomik aru Uchcha Prathomik Shikhok Sontha continued their indefinite protest, which began on Monday. President Sabin Chandra Baishya said the demonstrators were teachers formally appointed by the government between 1991 and 2001. He said that on January 30, 2021, 4,511 teachers of the same rank were removed from the official list due to an error by the department. He added that the matter had been raised with the then Education Minister and the current Chief Minister at the time of receiving their appointment letters, and they had been assured of a resolution within 45 days. However, nearly 60 months had passed without any solution, leaving the teachers deeply disappointed.

Residents protesting against the Silsako eviction also staged a demonstration, demanding land in exchange for the land they had lost and adequate compensation.

The All Assam Gorkha Scheduled Caste Demand Committee protested seeking the inclusion of the Kami, Damai and Sarki communities of the Gorkha population in the Scheduled Caste list in Assam. Members of the All Assam Mech Kachari Students’ Union demanded the creation of a Mech Autonomous Council. The All Assam Hajong Students’ Union demonstrated in support of the preservation of the Hajong community’s language and cultural heritage. They demanded the formation of a Hajong Autonomous Council to ensure equal socio-economic and educational opportunities for the community in Assam.

The All Assam Sutradhar Students’ Union (AASU) also staged a protest calling for the creation of a Sutradhar Development Council and a satellite autonomous council to support one of the state’s most marginalized communities.

Members of the Nari Mukti Sangram Samiti demanded the immediate waiver of all microfinance loans of women across Assam, citing earlier promises made by the state government. The Voters Party International joined the demonstrations, urging equal status for all Above Poverty Line (APL) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families under the Orundoi scheme and demanding the inclusion of the right to employment as a fundamental right in the Constitution.

The Sixth Schedule Demand Council also protested, calling for the inclusion of the Deori Achong Autonomous Council in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution along with other related demands.

