Guwahati: Panbazar PS Scripts Record by Registering 100 NDPS Cases

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Panbazar Police Station scripted a record by registering 100 NDPS cases so far in 2025, besides arresting 122 accused. The registration of 100 cases led to the seizure of 2 kg of heroin and 20,000 Yaba tablets. In another incident, Satgaon Police arrested two drug peddlers named Hirokjyoti Deka (26) and Jiarul Haque (33) from Baghorbori and recovered 6.56 gm of heroin from them. Based on their confessional statement, the police arrested two others Md. Abdul Faruq (37) and Sona Banu (35). The police seized 22.71 gm of heroin, 2.6 kg of cannabis, and Rs 50,000 in cash from them.

Also Read: Guwahati: Three Arrested in Satgaon NDPS Case