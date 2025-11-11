Guwahati: PHE temporary workers stage protest seeking job regularization

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hundreds of temporary workers under the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department staged a protest outside the department’s office in Hengrabari, Guwahati, on Monday, demanding job regularization, wage security, and improved service conditions.

Members of the All Assam PHE Temporary Workers’ Union (Jalmitra) gathered in large numbers, raising slogans and holding placards to press for their long-pending demands. The protestors called for the regularization of their services and payment of minimum wages in line with labour laws, along with social and financial security for their families.

One of the major concerns voiced during the protest was the existing User Committee system under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, through which workers currently receive their wages. The workers alleged that the system led to delays and irregular payments while denying them essential benefits such as provident fund and health insurance. They urged that the PHE Department should directly manage wage disbursal to ensure transparency and timely payment.

Union leaders expressed their disappointment over years of neglect, stating that Jalmitra workers have played a vital role in maintaining rural water supply but continue to be treated as temporary employees without any job assurance. They also appealed to the state government to recognize their contribution to public water services and extend benefits similar to those of regular staff.

While the protest ended peacefully, the union warned that they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to act promptly, hinting at the possibility of wider demonstrations across the state in the near future.

