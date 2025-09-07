Guwahati: Plastic waste chokes drains near Dighalipukhuri

GMC urges citizens to act responsibly

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has raised concern over the alarming sight of drains at Dighalipukhuri clogged with plastic waste and garbage, obstructing smooth water flow.

Teams from GMC have already begun clearing operations to restore normal drainage. However, officials warned that such recurring blockages caused by indiscriminate dumping of waste pose serious risks of waterlogging, unhygienic conditions, and environmental damage in the city.

Appealing to the public, GMC urged citizens to refrain from throwing plastic or household waste into drains and instead adopt responsible waste disposal practices. The corporation emphasized that keeping Guwahati clean and hygienic requires collective effort, and community cooperation is vital to prevent such situations in the future.

“Segregation at source and proper disposal are the simplest steps everyone can take to protect our city from pollution and flooding,” a GMC official said.

