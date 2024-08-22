Guwahati Police Arrest 2 Fake Militants in City

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari Police Station arrested two extortionists, named Raju Das, alias Anup Chetia, of Azara and Paban Darjee of Basistha, who were using the name of a banned militant outfit to extort money from commercial establishments in the city, after technical analysis exposed their extortion racket. This is not the first time the duo has been involved in such activities, as they were previously arrested by City Police for extorting money from other businesses. Legal action has been initiated.

