Guwahati Police arrested Temple Thief, Cycle Lifters, and Peddler

GUWAHATI: Paltan Bazar Police arrested Jayanta Duwarah, a youth hailing from Dhemaji, on the charge of stealing cash from the donation of Nepali Mandir on Thursday night. He stole Rs 4,500 from the temple’s donation box, and the police recovered Rs 3,500 from him. The police arrested him at Guwahati Railway Station.

Basistha Police, on the other hand, arrested a youth, Ripjyoti Bora of Jagiroad, from Khanapara with items stolen from Jagiroad. Basistha police handed him over to Jagiroad Police. Panikhaiti Police arrested three youths within an hour of stealing a bicycle. The police arrested Hari Thapa from Bonda Forest Camp. Based on the confessional statement of Thapa, the police arrested the other two – Ibrahim Ali of Tari Bagan and Zahirul Khan of Fakirganj.

In yet another incident, Basistha Police arrested a peddler, Hasna Khatun, from Beharbari and recovered 340 grams of ganja from her.

