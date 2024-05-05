Guwahati Police arrested three car lifters along with the buyer

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Personnel from Basistha Police Station under the East Guwahati Police District were able to bust a three-member gang of car lifters from Sarthebari. The gang had stolen a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck bearing registration number AS 01 FC 9378 from the Lalmati locality of the city on May 3.

The three car lifters were identified as Sona Miya, aged 21 years, Taher Ali, aged 35 years, and Mahar Ali, aged 35 years. The receiver of the stolen vehicle, named Nurul Islam, aged 38, was also arrested. The stolen vehicle was recovered from Dwarkuchi under Tamulpur Police Station within 24 hours of the police reporting the incident. Necessary legal proceedings have been taken against them.

