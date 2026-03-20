Guwahati Police conducts POCSO training for investigating officers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate organized a specialized training programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for its Investigating Officers, in collaboration with the AP Sishu Mitra Resource Centre (SMRC) and UTSAH.

The session was held at the Commissionerate Office and inaugurated with a keynote address by Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta. Senior officials, including the DCP East, DCP Administration, and DCP Crime, participated in the programme.

The training aimed to enhance the investigative capabilities of officers in handling cases related to child sexual offences, emphasizing legal procedures, victim-sensitive approaches, and best practices in enforcement.

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