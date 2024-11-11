Guwahati: Police Detain Three over Graffiti in Protest of Tree Cutting in Bharalumukh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three individuals, including two graffiti artists, were detained by police for displaying the slogan "Kick Himanta Save Nature" in protest of tree cutting in Bharalumukh.

Marshal Baruah, Angkuman Bordoloi, and Kamal Kumar were taken into custody and are being interrogated. They are currently being interrogated at the Bharalumukh Police Station, according to a senior official from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD). The protest began with a plea to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to save nature but was altered to reflect growing frustration.

Residents and student groups are opposing the Public Works Department's plan to cut 70 trees for a flyover project. Protesters demand a public hearing and community consent before further tree removal..

