Guwahati Police detained 2 persons for financial fraud in vehicle financing

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police on Saturday night detained two persons allegedly involved in financial fraud while financing a two-wheeler vehicle from a showroom. The incident came to light when the down payment of one of the customers as per the records turned out to be less than the money actually paid by the victim. The victim of the incident of financial fraud mentioned that Rs 65000 was paid as the down payment for the new vehicle. However once the finance company gave a call for the EMI, it came to notice that the down payment received as per records was lesser than the amount paid. Accordingly, a FIR was lodged and the Chandmari police registered a case 42/24 under Section 406/419/420/468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation was initiated. Following this investigation, Ashish Hussain and Anwar Hussain from the showroom’s sales and credit team were detained by the police. They are residents of the Gandhi Basti locality of the city and the investigation is still underway. It must be noted that a total of 17 FIRs have been lodged regarding similar incidents in the past by other victims.

Also Read: Guwahati: Bureau of Investigations Economic Offences arrests one for banking fraud