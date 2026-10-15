Guwahati Police Enforce Ban on Loud Music After 10 PM for Peaceful Durga Puja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police have announced a series of restrictions and security measures for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, including a ban on loud music after 10 pm, strict action against drunk driving and mandatory helmet use for two-wheeler riders. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain said police personnel would maintain a strong presence across the city to ensure peaceful celebrations and manage the expected crowds.

The police have directed puja committees to ensure that microphones and sound systems are not played at high volume after 10 pm otherwise strict action will be taken against motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol. Two-wheeler riders have also been instructed to wear helmets.

Police personnel in plain clothes will be deployed at puja venues to monitor activities and respond promptly to any untoward incidents.

The police have also issued a set of safety guidelines for puja organisers. Committees must ensure that volunteers remain on duty until late at night to assist visitors and manage crowds. Trained volunteers will support organisers in maintaining order at busy pandals.

Installing CCTV cameras at puja venues has been made mandatory. Organisers have also been instructed to arrange separate entry and exit routes for men and women to ensure smooth movement of visitors and prevent congestion. The police said the measures aim to maintain law and order and ensure safe and peaceful Durga Puja celebrations across the city.

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