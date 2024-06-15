Guwahati Police give lost mobile phones to owners in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police put on display a large number of mobile phones and laptops that they had recovered in recent times. Most of these mobile phones and laptops were either stolen from houses or snatched by miscreants from their owners. Some of the recovered mobile phones and laptops were returned to the genuine owners earlier, while the remaining ones were put on display by the police authorities today.

Around 650 mobile phones and 16 laptops from different police stations were put on public display on Friday from 11 a.m. onwards in the office campus of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Pan Bazar. A large number of owners arrived at the office and collected their devices from the police after producing the necessary documents for the police authorities.

Several citizens expressed their gratitude to the Guwahati Police for receiving their lost devices.

