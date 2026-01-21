Guwahati police raid spa salon over immoral activities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police conducted a raid on Tuesday at Colours Unisex Spa Salon, located opposite Abhinoy Theatre in Rajgarh, following allegations of immoral activities being carried out under the pretext of spa services. During the operation, a young man and a woman were reportedly found in a compromising situation inside a closed room.

Sources stated that a jawan and the woman were allegedly involved at the time of the raid. Police also detained the spa manager, two other women, and another man suspected of acting as a middleman. Several objectionable items were seized from the premises. The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Guwahati Central DCP with support from Chandmari Police. Officials noted that complaints regarding illegal activities at the spa had been received over an extended period. Chandmari Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

