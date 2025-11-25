Guwahati: Police rescue missing minor in Panikhaiti

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Noonmati Police Station successfully traced and rescued a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since November 17. The girl was found in the Rajabari area of Panikhaiti following a targeted search operation.

Police apprehended Sanjay Rajbhor, aged 19 and a resident of Rajabari, in connection with the case. Officers confirmed that legal proceedings had been initiated against the accused.

The rescued minor was taken into protective custody, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Rescue Two Missing Minor Girls