Guwahati Police seek family of Goalpara child found wandering in Garchuk

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garchuk Police were trying to trace the family of a child from Goalpara who arrived in Guwahati searching for his father but could not provide sufficient details about his home or his whereabouts. The child, identified as Rabiul Islam, reportedly travelled from Goalpara to Guwahati and reached the Garchuk area in search of his father. However, he was unable to clearly provide his father’s address or other details that could help locate his family. Local residents found the child wandering in the area and took him to Garchuk Police Station. Police subsequently began efforts to identify his family and establish his home address in Goalpara. Rabiul had remained under the care of Garchuk Police for the past three days as officers continued their efforts to gather information about his family and reunite him with them.

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