Guwahati Police seized narcotics at multiple locations in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police carried out multiple raids on different parts of the city, leading to the arrest of several people in connection with narcotics.

A West Guwahati Police District team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested one Md. Rahimuddin Laskar of Dhirenpara after a raid in his house that led to the recovery of 4040 Nitrazepam tablets, 14 bottles (each of 100 ml each) of banned cough syrup, 575 gm of cannabis, 53 puffs for consuming ganja, Rs 25,110 in cash, and one mobile phone.

Another West Guwahati Police District team from the Gorchuk Police Station arrested one Md. Jun Ali with suspected heroin weighing 26.05 gm at Saukuchi this evening. Further investigation led to the arrest of three more, namely Md. Idul Ali (28), Md. Idul Ali (26), and Md. Santu Ali (27), all from the Barpeta district, after a raid in their rented room at Dakhigaon, which led to the recovery of 10 vials of suspected heroin, 313.94 gm of cannabis, two stolen laptops, five stolen mobile phones, one motorcycle, and Rs 10,000 in cash along with empty vials.

An East Guwahati Police District team from Sonapur Police Station arrested three vehicle lifters, namely Bhabesh Deka (24) and Bakul Baishya (24), from Khetri, and Jonystar Timung (21) from Nongpoh. One reported stolen Royal Enfield Thunderbird was recovered from their possession.

A necessary investigation and legal action are underway in relation to all three cases.

Also Read: Narcotics peddler apprehended by STF Assam at Khanapara in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)