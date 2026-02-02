Guwahati: Police urged to verify itinerant vendors

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Kahilipara in Guwahati sought mandatory verification and regulation of itinerant vendors, citing concerns over public safety and unchecked movement in the locality.

In a formal representation submitted on Saturday to the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, residents living in areas under the jurisdiction of the Bhagadattapur Police Outpost said there had been a sharp increase in the number of feriwalas operating in residential pockets. While acknowledging the right to livelihood, they said many vendors operated without visible identification or registration, raising apprehensions among locals.

The petition, which was also forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), called for periodic verification drives to ascertain the identity and legal status of itinerant vendors and temporary occupants. The residents also sought better coordination with municipal authorities to ensure vendors were properly registered and confined to designated vending zones.

They further urged the authorities to step up patrols and monitoring of roadside clusters and temporary settlements to prevent misuse of public spaces. Another key demand was the creation of a database containing contact details and locations of temporary dumping or halting points used by vendors, which they said would aid routine security checks.

Clarifying their stand, the residents stated that the appeal was not aimed at any particular community or livelihood group, but was intended to promote lawful verification, public safety and improved civic regulation in the area. Local representatives expressed hope that the Guwahati Smart City Police Commissionerate would take prompt steps to incorporate the measures into existing safety protocols. No official response had been issued by the district administration at the time of filing this report.

Also Read: Whom are footpaths meant for – the public or vendors?