Guwahati: Post Malone team members visit Kamakhya Temple

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team representing internationally acclaimed American singer-rapper Post Malone visited the revered Kamakhya Temple on Sunday ahead of the artiste’s much-anticipated concert in the city.

The delegation — comprising two accompanying artistes, Post Malone’s manager and three members of the production crew — offered prayers at the historic shrine atop Nilachal Hill. The group also performed a circumambulation of the main temple, seeking divine blessings for the success of the upcoming show.

The visit came just hours before Guwahati prepared to host Post Malone’s first-ever solo performance in India, generating massive excitement among fans across the Northeast.

Also Read: Post Malone to headline first India concert in Guwahati