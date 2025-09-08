Guwahati: Poster & music released for new Assamese film ‘Jaubane Amoni Kore – 2’

GUWAHATI: The first song along with the promotional poster of the highly anticipated Assamese film ‘Jaubane Amoni Kore-2’ were unveiled during a lively event that took place at the Rudra Barua Auditorium of Jyoti Chitrabon Studio in Guwahati recently. The musical composition titled ‘Rohedoi Rosoki’ has been both written and composed by Palash Surya Gogoi, who also serves as one of the music directors for the film. Performers Dikshu Sarma and Chayanika Bhuyan’s rendition of this catchy tune left the eager audience members who had gathered with high expectations feeling incredibly happy and content. It has to be noted that ‘Jaubane Amoni Kore-2’ produced by Ashok Kumar Bishaya and Happy Moni Bishaya under the banner of Lakshmi Narayan Films will be released statewide in theatres on October 10. Ashok Kumar Bishaya assumes the role of director for the film once more, with Barsha Rani Bishaya serving as the associate director. The screenplay and dialogues of the film were written by Pranab Baruah and Barsha Rani Bishaya.

The 1998 release of ‘Jaubane Amoni Kore’ marked a significant milestone in Assamese cinema, achieving remarkable success and enduring popularity. During a pivotal period, it played a crucial role in revitalizing the Assamese film industry, effectively preventing a looming crisis that threatened its survival. ‘Jaubane Amoni Kore’ is distinguished by its innovative approach to commercial formulae, seamlessly blending elements of youth culture and contemporary popular music. Moreover, the use of an unknown cast of actors added to the film’s authenticity and charm, allowing it to resonate deeply with audiences in a way that was both relatable and impactful. As it rightly deserved, a significant event was organized to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Assamese film at the International Auditorium of the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra two years back. The film’s remarkable success, achieved despite significant hurdles, will be forever remembered, and it has not only withstood the passage of time but has also cultivated a dedicated cult following. Nearly three decades after the initial release, director Ashok Kumar Bishaya is all set to unveil the much-anticipated sequel to ‘Jaubane Amoni Kore’, which is expected to not only reignite the enthusiasm of the original audience but also captivate a new generation of viewers eager to engage with the ongoing saga of this cherished story. With changes in audience expectations over nearly three decades, Bishaya faces the challenge of infusing the sequel with fresh perspectives and contemporary themes. The original cast, including Pranjal Saikia, Nikumoni Baruah, Barsha Rani Bishaya, Ankkur Bishhaya, Barnale Poojari, Enu Boruah, Niloy Gupta, Niren Sarma, Ashim Baishya, and Uday Shankar, is joined in the sequel by Abatosh Bhuyan, Purnada Hazarika, Bhargav Gogoi, Rinayra, Puja Deka, Sudipta Goswami, Pratyush Plaban, Neelim Kanchan Chetia, Evan Saikia, Rakibul Ahmed, Rhea Bora, Shiksa Das and Mimangshi Barooah, among others, who are anticipated to contribute significantly to the film’s narrative. Edited by Ankkur Bishhaya, the film is cinematographed by Vali, Kulanandini Mahanta and Gyan Gautam. The music is composed by the late Kshiroda Kanta Bishaya, Palash Surya Gogoi, Manas Barthakur and Madhusmita Barthakur. The executive producer of the film is Bhaskar Boruah, stated a press release.

