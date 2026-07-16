Guwahati: Pratishruti Foundation announces Tabla workshop, classical music concert from July 23-26

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GUWAHATI: Pratishruti Foundation announced that it would organise a three-day Vadya Tabla workshop from July 23 to 25 at Gray Haven Homestay, Banphool Path, followed by a classical music concert on July 26 at Vivekananda Kendra, Uzanbazar. The workshop will be conducted under the guidance of Tabla maestro Ustad Ilmas Husain Khan of the Lucknow Gharana and organised by the Ustad Afaq Husain Khan Memorial Trust, North-East Chapter. Students and learners have been invited to participate. During the concert, the organisers will felicitate Bhaskar Jyoti Ojah and Bikash Sarkar for their contributions to music, journalism and literature. The programme will feature a tabla solo recital by Ustad Ilmas Husain Khan, a violin recital by Pandit Bidyut Misra, and vocal and Kathak performances by artistes from Assam.

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