Guwahati: Protests across Assam against SC order on community dogs

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Animal welfare advocates and citizens staged coordinated demonstrations across Assam recently in protest against the Supreme Court’s recent directive ordering the removal of community dogs. Rallies were held in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, and Nalbari, drawing participants from varied backgrounds.

The demonstrations began with silent gatherings before evolving into peaceful rallies, where protesters carried placards reading, “Protect. Vaccinate. Sterilise. Release. Coexist.” Organizers urged the apex court to reconsider its suo motu order of August 11, warning that forced relocation or displacement of community dogs would disrupt neighbourhood ecosystems and harm both animals and humans.

Speakers at the rallies emphasized that rabies prevention is best achieved through vaccination, sterilisation, and awareness campaigns, rather than removal or culling. They cited scientific studies and existing legal provisions to reinforce the importance of continuing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, while pressing for its implementation on a nationwide scale.

Protesters also objected to the use of the term “stray”, instead referring to community dogs as integral members of neighbourhood life. “These animals have coexisted with people in our streets, homes, and public spaces for generations,” said one activist in Guwahati.

Friday’s demonstrations in Assam were part of a wider mobilization taking shape across the country, as citizens and animal rights groups seek to protect community dogs and push for humane, science-based approaches to animal management.

