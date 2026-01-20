Guwahati: Public service month launched ahead of 77th Republic Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan (M) District Transport Department launched a Comprehensive Public Service Month programme from January 26 till the end of February to mark the upcoming 77th Republic Day. The initiative was undertaken by the Office of the District Transport Officer under the supervision of Special Duty Transport Officer Gautam Das.

During the period, the department announced priority assistance for resolving vehicle-related documentation issues, including learner’s and driving licences, vehicle tax payments, registration renewals and penalties. The services targeted citizens from all sections, with special focus on journalists, advocates, doctors, armed and paramilitary forces, Home Guards, families of freedom fighters and government officials.

The programme also included free driving education and training in collaboration with the Honda Safety Driving Training Education Centre to promote road safety and proper knowledge of traffic rules. The department stated that the initiative aimed to honour frontline contributors, improve compliance with transport regulations and support the state’s vision of safer roads, with provisions for doorstep services for women, senior citizens and families of freedom fighters where required.

